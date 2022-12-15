After No One Showed Up to His Birthday Party, Young Officer Decides to Celebrate It With Him

Austin Hynema(center) and Thomas Daniel(center) Photo by Screenshot

In 2019, Austin Lynema, a 22-year-old police officer , was driving through a neighborhood when he unexpectedly noticed a youngster sobbing on the sidewalk. He drew up next to the boy and inquired as to what was wrong.

Officer Lynema noticed the youngster was anxious and gave him a lift in his patrol car after he nervously said that he had missed the school bus and was terrified because he had never missed school before. The youngster, a 9-year-old called Thomas Daniel, admitted on the way there that he was frightened for a different reason as well.

He told him that he was frequently the target of bullying at school because he was a newcomer and since it was his birthday that day, he was worried that nobody would attend his party. After handing Thomas off at his home, Officer Linoma felt terrible and had a bright idea. He and his colleague surprised the young boy at his birthday party later that evening. Thomas was bouncing up and down with joy even though no one else showed up.

Officer Lynema called a few of his coworkers after deciding he wanted to do more for Tom, and the very following morning they once again surprised him with a birthday celebration, this time with gifts and customized birthday doughnuts.

Thomas claims that the policemen motivated him to desire to become a police officer. Thomas and Officer Lynema are still close friends today.

