After getting a Cold, man suddenly realized that he lost one of his sense’s

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jrRP_0jhhmzZB00
Photo byAndrea Piacquadio, Pexels

Adrian Wellock is a British man who is unable to taste anything. This condition, known as ageusia, is extremely rare, and it has had a significant impact on Wellock's life.

Wellock was born with the ability to taste, after coming down with a cold, he suddenly lost that ability. At first, he claimed to have a metallic taste in his mouth which made everything he ate taste odd. After some time, the metallic taste disappeared and he was surprised to find out that his sense of taste was gone as well.

As a result of his ageusia, Wellock has had to make significant adjustments to his diet. He can no longer enjoy the flavors of food, and must rely on other senses, such as smell and texture, to determine what he is eating. 

However, he does state that he makes good use of spices such as pepper and condiments like mustard, in order to achieve a ‘tingling’ feeling while he eats.Despite his condition, Wellock has remained positive and has learned to adapt to his situation. 

Overall, Adrian Wellock's story is a reminder of the important role that our sense of taste plays in our lives, and of the challenges that those with ageusia must face on a daily basis.

