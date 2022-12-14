One in a million - young Black girl was so rich that she was later declared legally White

Sarah Rector Photo by Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain

Because of the Treaty of 1866 , a four-year-old girl named Sarah Rector obtained land from the US government in 1907. Contrary to the fertile fields that were allocated to white people before then, land allotted to black people was typically entirely unfit for farming.

When Sarah's father realized this, he attempted to sell her land, but was unable to do so because she was a minor. In actuality, that would have been the best outcome possible. On Sarah's property, oil was discovered in 1913.

Soon the 11-year-old was earning up to $300 per day in royalties (equivalent to 8000 dollars today), and by the time she was 18, her estimated net worth was $1,000,000. (17 million today).

As a result of her fame, she received marriage proposals from as far away as Germany. At one point, the Oklahoma Legislature even attempted to have her declared legally white in order to better reflect her social standing.

The most interesting thing about that time period, though, is that Black people who had significant sums of money were given white guardians to oversee it. These guardians frequently kept the money for themselves, but Thomas Jefferson Porter, who was Sarah's guardian, was a very fair guy and let her keep the money she was due. Sarah went on to lead a luxurious life before dying in 1967.

