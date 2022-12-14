The man who slept with the corpse of his crush for 7 years out of ‘love’

Carl von Tanzler Photo by Direct source: Wikimedia Commons

Tanzler was born in Dresden, Germany in 1877. He studied medicine at the University of Dresden and later immigrated to the United States, where he worked as a radiologist in Florida. In 1930, he met Hoyos, who was suffering from tuberculosis, and began treating her. Despite his efforts, Hoyos died the following year.

After Hoyos' death, Tanzler became obsessed with her and stole her corpse from the cemetery where it was buried. He took the body to his home, where he preserved it using a combination of chemicals and plaster. He even built a glass-topped coffin for the body and claimed to have had a romantic relationship with it, sleeping next to it every night.

Tanzler's bizarre behavior was eventually discovered by Hoyos' family, who had been searching for her missing body. He was arrested and charged with grave robbing, but was ultimately acquitted due to a technicality. The case garnered widespread attention and sparked public outrage.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Tanzler remained unrepentant and continued to claim that his relationship with Hoyos' corpse was real and that he had only preserved her body out of love. He even wrote a book about his experiences, entitled The Story of Elena Milagro de Hoyos, in which he defended his actions and described his supposed relationship with Hoyos in graphic detail.

Tanzler died in 1952 , but his strange and disturbing story has lived on, becoming a cautionary tale about the dangers of obsession and the lengths to which some people will go in pursuit of their desires.

