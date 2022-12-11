Identical Twins Marry Identical Twins and Give Birth to Children who are 'identical siblings'

Photo by Instagram

Despite being warned against it by doctors, identical twins Brittany and Brianna Deane made the decision to marry another set of twins, Josh and Jeremy. The Deane sisters have always been incredibly close, and even attended law school together, achieving the same grades. After graduating, they both worked at the same law firm and continued to live together, sleeping in the same bed every night.

It was during this time that they met Josh and Jeremy, and the four of them immediately hit it off. In a remarkable coincidence, both couples proposed to each other at the exact same time, and weeks later, all four of them walked down the aisle together. After their marriage, both couples moved into the same house, where they currently reside. In an even more incredible turn of events, both couples recently became pregnant at the same time.

Although it is common for siblings to have children who are considered cousins, this is not the case for Brittany and Brianna, as their identical DNA means that their children will be full siblings, despite having different parents.

In an interview with NBC News, Britney went on to say,

They were born to identical twin parents less than nine months apart. Twins married to twins who both have babies at the same time.

