Man was sentenced to 13 years in prison but by a stroke of luck, he was never taken to jail

A 13-year sentence was handed to this armed robber, yet no one ever transported him to jail. Michael Anderson, who was 23 years old when he was arrested in 1999 for robbing a Burger King with a gun, received a 13-year prison term.

But while he was free on bond, Michael and his attorney were pleading with the judge to reduce his sentence. His attorney advised him to stay at home when his appeals were rejected, but no one ever came to arrest him.

For days, Michael waited at his home before being taken to jail. Weeks, months, and years followed and still no one came for him. So he made the decision to turn his life around. He cut ties with all of his previous acquaintances, joined a church, launched a construction company, got engaged, and had children.

But the authorities discovered what had transpired in 2013, 13 years after he had been found guilty, and they then arrested him. However, when they learned that he had changed for the better , the government apologized and let him go. Michael’s story is one of determination and that everyone deserves a second chance.

