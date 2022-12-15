After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survives

Vesna Vulović (1950–2016), flight attendant who survived a 10,160-metre (33,330-ft) fall. Photo by Wikipedia

Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.

The exact circumstances surrounding Vulović's fall are not clear, but it is believed that she was trapped in a section of the plane that remained intact after the explosion. This section of the plane likely cushioned her fall and prevented her from hitting the ground at a high speed.

In addition to her fall being cushioned by the plane wreckage, it is also possible that Vulović's fall was slowed down by the presence of clouds. Clouds can act as a buffer against falls, and it is possible that Vulović fell through clouds on her way down, which may have helped to slow her descent.

Despite her incredible fall, Vulović suffered only minor injuries and was able to recover. She was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the person who survived the highest fall without a parachute, and her story continues to inspire people around the world.

Vulović's survival is a testament to the human body's ability to withstand incredible forces. It is a reminder that, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, the human spirit can persevere.

Sign up to my free newsletter for more news updates and stories like this.

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.