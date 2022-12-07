Meet the man struck by lightning 7 times and lived to tell the tale

Lightning Photo by Philippe Donn, Pexels

Roy Sullivan was a park ranger in Virginia who gained fame for being struck by lightning on seven separate occasions. Sullivan's first lightning strike occurred in 1942, and he survived subsequent strikes in the years that followed.

Sullivan's unusual ability to survive multiple lightning strikes earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, and he became known as the "human lightning conductor." Despite his remarkable luck, Sullivan's life was not without tragedy. He struggled with depression and eventually took his own life in 1983.

The exact reasons for Sullivan's ability to survive multiple lightning strikes are not known, but some have speculated that his job as a park ranger, which often required him to be outdoors during thunderstorms, may have played a role. It is also possible that Sullivan's body was simply able to withstand the electrical forces of a lightning strike better than most people.

Despite his untimely death, Sullivan's story continues to fascinate people around the world. His seven lightning strikes are a testament to the incredible power of nature, and serve as a reminder of the dangers of being outdoors during thunderstorms.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.