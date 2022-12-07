After boss throws birthday party for employee, man suffers a panic attack

Photo by Samer Daboul, Pexels

The man Kevin Berlin was about to turn 27 years old in the month of August of 2019. But unlike most people, Kevin felt incredibly anxious instead of excited. It was customary for the company where he worked, Gravity Diagnostics, to celebrate employee birthdays in front of the entire office.

But because Kevin has an anxiety illness and has always associated his birthday with unpleasant memories from the past, he was afraid that all the attention from the public would cause him to have a panic attack. In the end, he went to his manager and explained his predicament, expressly requesting that his birthday not be observed at work but rather when Kevin showed up to his.

On the morning of his birthday, Kevin was startled to discover that everyone had been waiting for him, eager to celebrate, and that he was having a panic attack in front of the rest of the staff. In the end, he hurriedly left work feeling embarrassed and sad, and when he returned the very following day, his supervisors chastised him for being a young girl and stealing his coworkers' happiness.

As a result of this ultimately resulting in a second panic episode, the employer basically sent him home and fired him a few days later under the pretext of workplace safety concerns. Kevin recently filed a lawsuit against the business alleging disability discrimination, and he was awarded $450,000.

