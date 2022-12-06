After a rod went through his skull, this man was not the same since

Cabinet-card portrait of brain-injury survivor Phineas P. Gage (1823–1860), shown holding the tamping iron which injured him; image cropped Photo by Wikimedia Common; Public Domain

Phineas Gage was a railroad worker who, in 1848, survived an accident in which a large iron rod was driven through his skull. Despite the severity of the injury, Gage was able to recover and return to work, but the incident had a profound effect on his personality and behavior.

Gage's story has long been of interest to scientists and medical professionals because it provides insight into the relationship between the brain and behavior. Prior to the accident, Gage was known for his good-natured personality and strong work ethic. However, after the injury, he became volatile and unpredictable, with a marked change in his personality.

Gage's case is often cited as one of the first documented examples of damage to the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain that is responsible for decision-making and impulse control. This damage may have been a contributing factor to the changes in his behavior and personality.

Today, the case of Phineas Gage is still studied by researchers and is considered a pivotal moment in the history of neuroscience. It has provided valuable insight into the workings of the brain and has helped to advance our understanding of the relationship between the brain and behavior.

