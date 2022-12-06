Meet the woman who took a bath in Hitler's apartment the day after his death

Female war correspondent Lee Miller who covered the U.S. Army in the European Theater during World War II (U.S. Army Center of Military Hist Photo by Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain

Lee Miller was an American photographer, model, and war correspondent who is best known for her work as a combat photojournalist during World War II. She was born in 1907 in Poughkeepsie, New York, and grew up in a wealthy family. Miller showed an interest in photography from an early age, and she studied at the Columbia University School of Journalism before embarking on a career as a model. She was eventually discovered by the famous surrealist artist Man Ray, with whom she had a romantic relationship and worked as a collaborator.

In the 1930s, Miller began working as a photojournalist and covered the Spanish Civil War. She was one of the few foreign journalists to report on the war from the front lines, and her photographs were published in major magazines and newspapers. In 1939, Miller moved to Paris and worked for Vogue magazine as a fashion photographer.

When World War II broke out, Miller became a war correspondent for Vogue and documented the war from both the European and Pacific fronts. She is considered to be the only female combat photojournalist of the war, and her photographs are known for their striking compositions and powerful emotional impact. She documented the liberation of Paris and the concentration camps at Buchenwald and Dachau, and her photographs of these events are considered to be some of the most powerful images of the war.

After the war, Miller continued to work as a photographer and journalist. She moved to England and worked as a fashion photographer for Vogue and other publications. In the 1950s, she turned her attention to portrait photography and took many famous photographs of artists and celebrities. Miller also wrote several books about her experiences during the war and her travels.

Miller died in 1977 at the age of 70. She is remembered as a pioneering figure in war photography and as an important documentarian of World War II. Her photographs are still widely admired and exhibited, and she continues to be an inspiration to aspiring photographers and journalists.

