Meet the first Black woman admitted to Yale Law School

Judge Jane Bolin, first black female to occupy a court bench Photo by Wikimdia Commons; Public Domain

Bolin was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on April 11, 1908. She attended Wellesley College in 1928 and later attended Yale where she received her law degree(1931) making her the first African American woman to graduate from Yale Law School. In 1939, she was appointed to be a judge of the Domestic Relations Court where she ended up serving for four decades. She also served as the director for the New York Committee for Young Audiences where she helped foster the need for music and arts education.

During her incumbency, she helped shape privately funded child care agencies by making it a requirement to accept children without regard to their ethnic background. Additionally, she made sure that probation officers assigned to cases were chosen not on the basis of race or ethnicity. Interestingly, Bolin reluctantly retired in 1979 mainly in part due to the mandatory retirement age, nonetheless she most definitely would have continued her tenure as a judge.

Jane Bolin passed away in 2007. Although no longer with us, Bolin’s legacy will continue to inspire people to strive for change and will act as a reminder of the amazing work she did for the underrepresented and undervalued in the US. Jane Bolin as a person, was resilient and determined despite the countless obstacles she faced. She was forward thinking and made the wellbeing of others her first priority. Sign up to my free newsletter for more news updates and stories like this.

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.