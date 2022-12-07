Meet the baby that was born twice after mother had a third miscarriage

Mother and child Photo by Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels

Following a third miscarriage, Margaret Boemer was thrilled to learn she was carrying twins when she tried to get pregnant again a few months later. But one of them passed away six weeks into the pregnancy. 16 weeks later, she discovered that the other one was also in grave danger of passing away.

At the base of the baby's spine, a rare growth was diverting blood, raising the possibility of heart failure. Although a doctor strongly advised Margaret and her husband to abort the pregnancy, the tumor was almost as large as the baby itself.

They eventually discovered a different doctor, Dr. Olutoye, who was prepared to try and help when surgery proved to be too hazardous. Although there is a 50% risk that their baby may die, Margaret and her husband realized they had to try when Doctor Olutoye revealed that the baby would literally have to be pulled out of the womb to remove the tumor.

Amazingly, the procedure actually went well, and the infant was returned to Margaret’s room afterward. Later on, the baby, who was given the name baby Linley, was actually delivered at a normal weight and time. She is currently healthy and growing normally; who knows, she may even celebrate two birthdays.

Sign up to my free newsletter for more news updates and stories like this.

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.