After being denied a break, photographer deletes couple’s wedding photos

Photo by Andre Furtado, Pexels

A photographer deleted wedding photos and opinions on whether or not what they did was appropriate are divided. The photographer was merely a close friend of the man getting married and not a true professional.

The couple just asked their buddy who was scheduled to attend their wedding if they could serve as the photographer because they truly wanted to save money. In retrospect, the couple's offer of $250 for a 10-hour event was a terrible one, but the friend eventually accepted it.

The friend spent the entire day taking photos on the wedding day, and after six solid hours without a break, it was time for dinner.

The friend who was a photographer tried to get some food by sitting down. The friend, however, wasn't actually given a place at the table, as it turned out. What's worse is that the couple told their friend they couldn't even stop taking pictures.

Since there was no air conditioning that day, it was 110 degrees, and the friend hadn't even had an opportunity to grab water, they were told that if they did take a break, they would simply not get paid.

They fled the wedding two hours before it was meant to end after their companion had gone on to erase every photo they had taken of the newlyweds.

Sign up to my free newsletter for more news updates and stories like this.

What do you think?

Is the friend in the wrong here?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.