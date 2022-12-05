After being denied a break, photographer deletes couple’s wedding photos

Ingram Atkinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jP3v4_0jXr6EYt00
Photo byAndre Furtado, Pexels

A photographer deleted wedding photos and opinions on whether or not what they did was appropriate are divided. The photographer was merely a close friend of the man getting married and not a true professional. 

The couple just asked their buddy who was scheduled to attend their wedding if they could serve as the photographer because they truly wanted to save money. In retrospect, the couple's offer of $250 for a 10-hour event was a terrible one, but the friend eventually accepted it. 

The friend spent the entire day taking photos on the wedding day, and after six solid hours without a break, it was time for dinner.

The friend who was a photographer tried to get some food by sitting down. The friend, however, wasn't actually given a place at the table, as it turned out. What's worse is that the couple told their friend they couldn't even stop taking pictures. 

Since there was no air conditioning that day, it was 110 degrees, and the friend hadn't even had an opportunity to grab water, they were told that if they did take a break, they would simply not get paid.

They fled the wedding two hours before it was meant to end after their companion had gone on to erase every photo they had taken of the newlyweds.

Sign up to my free newsletter for more news updates and stories like this. 

What do you think?

Is the friend in the wrong here?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wedding# Marriage# Relationship# Photographer# Couple

Comments / 27

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you. Business inquires: klukakbusiness@gmail.com

California State
26132 followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

In this part of the ocean, mysterious disappearances occur and no one knows why

The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle, is a region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where ships and planes have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Many theories have been proposed to explain the phenomenon, but none have been proven. One popular theory is that the Bermuda Triangle is caused by the presence of large, underwater methane hydrates, which can cause ships to sink and planes to crash.

Read full story

After visiting family abroad, man decided to give free haircuts to children in his community

When Mark Bustos, a 28-year-old hairstylist, was visiting family in the Philippines in 2012, he had a startling realization. Everywhere he walked, he saw kids playing in the streets without their parents watching over them. He felt terrible for them and was moved to assist them because many of them appeared to be only four or five years old.

Read full story
1 comments

A Pope put his deceased predecessor on trial and the reason is interesting

The Cadaver SynodPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domains. Pope Stephen VI was the bishop of Rome from 896 to 897 AD. One of the most notable events of his papacy was the trial of his deceased predecessor, Pope Formosus. This event, known as the Cadaver Synod, was a highly unusual and controversial affair.

Read full story
4 comments

After growing up in poverty, man later becomes a doctor who has helped over 130,000 people

A man named Sanduk Ruit was born in 1954 into a small, rural hamlet in Nepal, where his family belonged to the lowest caste levels. There wasn't a single school in their village at that time and his parents were both illiterate and lacked any formal education.

Read full story

After husband sadly passed away, woman discovered that a unique piece of him was left behind

A 40-year-old Londoner named Margaret McCullum met Oswald Lawrence in 1992 and fell in love with him. Oswald unfortunately passed away in 2007 after 15 years of blissful marriage and cohabitation.

Read full story
9 comments

Ota Benga, the African Man who was Enslaved and Exhibited in a Zoo

Title: "Cannibal." (Ota Benga, Pygmy. Part of Department of Anthropology at the 1904 World's Fair).Photo byWikimedia ommons; Public Domain. Ota Benga was a Congolese man who was brought to the United States in the early 20th century and exhibited in a human zoo. Little is known about Benga's early life, but it is believed that he was born in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo around 1883. At some point in his life, Benga became a member of the Mbuti people, a group of pygmy hunter-gatherers.

Read full story
19 comments

After plane exploded mid air, woman falls 33,000ft and miraculously survives

Vesna Vulović (1950–2016), flight attendant who survived a 10,160-metre (33,330-ft) fall.Photo byWikipedia. Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.

Read full story
52 comments
Virginia State

Meet the man struck by lightning 7 times and lived to tell the tale

Roy Sullivan was a park ranger in Virginia who gained fame for being struck by lightning on seven separate occasions. Sullivan's first lightning strike occurred in 1942, and he survived subsequent strikes in the years that followed.

Read full story
2 comments

After boss throws birthday party for employee, man suffers a panic attack

The man Kevin Berlin was about to turn 27 years old in the month of August of 2019. But unlike most people, Kevin felt incredibly anxious instead of excited. It was customary for the company where he worked, Gravity Diagnostics, to celebrate employee birthdays in front of the entire office.

Read full story
1 comments

After a rod went through his skull, this man was not the same since

Cabinet-card portrait of brain-injury survivor Phineas P. Gage (1823–1860), shown holding the tamping iron which injured him; image croppedPhoto byWikimedia Common; Public Domain.

Read full story
24 comments

Meet the woman who took a bath in Hitler's apartment the day after his death

Female war correspondent Lee Miller who covered the U.S. Army in the European Theater during World War II (U.S. Army Center of Military HistPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain.

Read full story
1 comments

Meet the first Black woman admitted to Yale Law School

Judge Jane Bolin, first black female to occupy a court benchPhoto byWikimdia Commons; Public Domain. Bolin was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on April 11, 1908. She attended Wellesley College in 1928 and later attended Yale where she received her law degree(1931) making her the first African American woman to graduate from Yale Law School. In 1939, she was appointed to be a judge of the Domestic Relations Court where she ended up serving for four decades. She also served as the director for the New York Committee for Young Audiences where she helped foster the need for music and arts education.

Read full story
12 comments

Meet the baby that was born twice after mother had a third miscarriage

Following a third miscarriage, Margaret Boemer was thrilled to learn she was carrying twins when she tried to get pregnant again a few months later. But one of them passed away six weeks into the pregnancy. 16 weeks later, she discovered that the other one was also in grave danger of passing away.

Read full story
3 comments

After man falls into a seizure, cat saves man’s life by calling 911

Gary Rosheisen, a 70-year-old osteoporotic man, was in his bedroom in 2006 when he abruptly went into a seizure and fell out of his wheelchair. Gary was aware that there was no way he could stand up because moving caused him excruciating pain and he had previously suffered from mini strokes that had affected his balance. After the seizure had ended, he realized there was a possibility that he might be stuck there indefinitely.

Read full story
16 comments

After taking a peaceful nap, woman gets struck by 4 billion-year old meteorite

Ann Hodges being examined for the bruise sustained from the falling Sylacauga meteorite in 1954Photo byDirect: The Smithsonian Magazine; WP:NFCC#4. During a peaceful nap on her sofa on November 30, 1954, a 34-year-old American woman named Ann Hodges from the United States awoke to find the room filled with smoke and what appeared to be a sizable hole in the ceiling. She had been enjoying a cozy nap at home. When she noticed the rock, she immediately worried that perhaps the chimney had fallen.

Read full story
71 comments

After graduating from college, man gets paid to do nothing

Introduce yourself to Shoji Morimoto, a Japanese man who is paid to do nothing. Shoji has always been told by family and friends that he does nothing all day. After graduating from college and realizing he didn't enjoy his job, he made the decision to just accept who he was and pursue his passions, which were, of course, nothing.

Read full story
6 comments

After getting into a serious accident, man couldn’t stop hiccuping for over 68 years

A large 350-pound hog was being carried by a 29-year-old farm worker called Charles Osborne in 1922, but just as he raised it, he collapsed in a trance. He didn't feel any pain at first and was OK after just a few minutes, but then he began to hiccup. Charles's physician eventually surmised that Charles's companion likely killed the tiny region of his brain that suppresses the hiccup desire, which makes sense given that no matter what he tried, they persisted.

Read full story
1 comments

After mother abandoned child, man goes on to work as a garbage collector and later get admitted to Harvard

This man embodies the idea of never giving up. Rehan Staton, a 15-year-old boy, was in a very bad place in his life in 2011. Since his mother left the family when he was eight, he has struggled in school with just one teacher, who has even referred to him as disabled because his father works three jobs.

Read full story
43 comments

After toxic boss pays employee in 500lbs worth of pennies , man sues for $37,000

This boss was sued due to his blatant pettiness. A man named Andreas made the decision to leave his position as an employee at an auto shop in November of 2020. Miles Walker, his boss, had a history of being incredibly poisonous in his opinion, so when he started making crude remarks about Andreas's daughter, he realized he had to quit.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy