After taking a peaceful nap, woman gets struck by 4 billion-year old meteorite

During a peaceful nap on her sofa on November 30, 1954, a 34-year-old American woman named Ann Hodges from the United States awoke to find the room filled with smoke and what appeared to be a sizable hole in the ceiling. She had been enjoying a cozy nap at home. When she noticed the rock, she immediately worried that perhaps the chimney had fallen.

It turns out that had just been struck by an 8 1/2-pound meteorite with a 4 billion-year age. And even though the rock struck the ceiling like a bullet, it missed her after rebounding off a radio, probably sparing her life.

Ann gained a small amount of notoriety after her unexpected experience. Fan mail, invitations to game shows, and photo sessions would arrive, but because Anne is typically a shy and private person, all the attention rapidly became too much for her.

She developed new health issues, divorced her husband, and eventually passed away at the age of 52 from kidney failure. She is the only person ever identified as having been struck by a meteorite . Based on astronomers, a tornado and a hurricane all striking you simultaneously would be more likely. Isn’t that something? Sign up to my free newsletter for more news updates and stories like this.

