After being homeless, man began to give book reviews instead of begging, inspiring many

Philani Dladla Photo by Goodreads

Have you heard of the homeless person who reviews books rather than begs for money? Philani Dladla, a 31-year-old South African man from Johannesburg who, as a youngster, joined the wrong set, left school, and began misusing drugs. He was homeless and miserable for a very long time before realizing he had to make a change in his life.

Philani was aware that his collection of roughly 500 books, which was a bequest from a friend of his mother, was the only item he actually owned. He also got an idea because he had always enjoyed reading.

Philani began to wait at neighborhood crossings and give book reviews to oncoming drivers. He basically gave a pitch for each book, outlining its subject, his feelings toward it, and whether or not he thought the audience would be interested. They would buy it from him.

Today, Philani has established a reading foundation where he donates books to poor kids, is no longer homeless, and has written his own book. He wants to encourage more people to read by promoting the idea that reading can alter a person's life all around the globe and on the streets. Sign up to my free newsletter for more news updates and stories like this.

What do you think?

Did you find Philani’s story motivating? Why or why not?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.