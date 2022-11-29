Judge tells cancer patient to be ‘ashamed of himself’ because he was incapable of doing a simple task

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko, Pexels

After telling a cancer patient he should be ashamed of himself, a judge received a ton of criticism. The 72-year-old man was issued a citation for failing to keep his yard properly while the judge, Alexis Kroft, presided over the case.

But the judge had this to say when the elderly man, Burhan Chowdhury, tried to explain to her that he has lymphoma, a form of cancer that renders his body too weak to do much of anything.

That is shameful. Shameful. The neighbor should not have to look at that.

You could actually hear poor Burhan wheezing throughout the entire trial; he was hardly able to speak without straining himself. However, Judge Krot was unconcerned since she was preoccupied with her fury at the state of his yard.

She continued to call them shameful and then said this when Burhan's son tried to further explain to the judge that his mother had also just recently fallen down the stairs and hurt her back and that he had been away from the country for a few months.

If I could give you jail time on this, I would.

