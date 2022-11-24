After 4-year old uses metal detector, he makes the discovery of a lifetime

Photo by Pixabay, Pexels

You might never witness anything more fortunate than this. James Hyatt, an English youngster of four, asked his father in 2009 when they were out metal detecting if he could test out the equipment. James' father gave him permission to use the metal detector even though he had never used one before, so James joyfully ran around with it in the hopes of discovering treasure.

Despite using the metal detector as a hobby for nearly 15 years, his father had never actually discovered anything of genuine value. But after only five minutes of James using it, the gadget began to buzz loudly, contrary to his father's expectations that it would be yet another useless piece of scrap metal.

Amazingly, he quickly noticed a glimmer of gold. When the British Museum examined the ancient gold pendant that James had just discovered, it was discovered to have a gold content of up to 73%, and some people estimated that it might be worth up to £3.5 million.

The pendant was engraved with a picture of the Virgin Mary. James's father claimed that his son's good health astounded him, but James is indeed that fortunate. Although James and the landowner each received £110,000 from the sale of the necklace to the British Museum, it has been regarded as one of the top 50 public archaeological discoveries.

