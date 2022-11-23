After trying to donate kidney to boss, woman gets fired

Photo by Engin Akyurt, Pexels

In 2011, Debbie Stevens, a divorced mother of two from the US, offered to donate one of her kidneys to her boss, who was in urgent need of a transplant to save his life. Jackie Brusho, her supervisor, was an executive with the Atlantic Automotive Group, a sizable car dealership organization.

Debbie had worked as her personal assistant for the past year and a half as well as the last two months, however the two weren't the best of friends. She made the decision to make the sacrifice since she didn't want her employer to pass away.

Debbie's kidney wasn't a perfect match for Jackie, so she decided to donate it to a random person so that her employer could get another kidney that was. The transplant procedure went well. Debbie's treatment by Jackie changed overnight.

She not only neglected to thank Debbie in person, but she also put pressure on her to return to work after only four weeks, despite the fact that the surgery had left Debbie in excruciating pain and with stomach problems .

Three days later, when Debbie had to return home due to illness, Jackie shouted at her over the phone and referred to Debbie's leg's nerve damage as a "personal problem."

And when Debbie kept underperforming due to the surgery, Jackie started berating her frequently in front of employees. In fact, she later lost her job due to performance issues. Debbie ultimately sued the business for $15,000,000 and reached a settlement out of court.

