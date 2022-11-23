After fire destroys town, couple decides to spend last moments together

Hasanlu lovers Photo by Wikimedia, Publix Domain

There is a couple whose story is actually pretty sad and who have been missing for more than 2800 years. Their remains were found in the 1970s at Hasanlu, an Iranian archeological site. The couple most likely lived about 800 BC, which is precisely when a large fire completely destroyed the Hasanlu region, according to scientists.

The pair presumably discovered a hole in the ground to hide in while trying to flee the fire, but the smoke from the fire was just too much for them, and they eventually passed out and died from a lack of oxygen. And in their deathbed moments, regardless of gender, they opt to share one final, eternal kiss. Although they are unknown, it is evident that they remained in love with one another till the very end .

Despite this, controversy arose. According to Wikipedia , “Some researchers argue sensationalism about the Hasanlu Lovers, and other potential examples of non-heteronormative behaviours in the past are problematic.[13][14] The two skeletons received their sobriquet 'Hasanlu Lovers' due to the intimate position they were found in.”

