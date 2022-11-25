Meet the man who was once regarded as the ‘smartest boy alive’

Consider for a moment that you are the brightest person on the planet. That seems really cool, no? Possibly not.

Kim Ung-yong Photo by Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Kim Ung-Yong was a boy who was born in South Korea in 1962. He began speaking in complete sentences at the age of nine months. He could speak five languages and perform differential calculus calculations at the age of five. And by the age of 8, NASA had invited him to the US to assist with research.

With a test IQ of 210, which was the Guinness World Record at the time, many people thought Kim would go on to change the world. However, after working for NASA for 10 years and performing admirably, Kim abruptly left.

Everyone had been so entranced by his intelligence the entire time that no one had thought to inquire as to what he planned to do with it. He spent his formative years working for NASA and made the decision to return to Korea because he was burned up, lonely, and without friends.

After returning to school, he made the decision to follow his actual passion of teaching and accepted a position as a professor at Shinhan University, where he is still employed today. Although Kim has frequently been referred to in the media as a "failed genius," Kim insists that he views his life as a success.

He is acting in his best interests. He wants people to understand that intelligence is merely one of many human talents. He claims it is meaningless. Everybody has their own aspirations, and we should always be considerate of that.

