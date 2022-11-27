Meet the girl allergic to substance required by humans to survive

Photo by Cottonbro, Pexels

Here is how a 15-year-old who is allergic to air manages to stay alive. Martina Baker saw red, itchy dots all over her body when she woke up one morning. Then her throat began to swell unexpectedly and for weeks, her symptoms would disappear for a while before returning abruptly. Although her parents frequently took her to the hospital, they were unable to determine what was wrong with her.

She was then diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome by an immunologist, which makes her allergic to a variety of items in the environment, such as perfume, smoking, heat, water, and a host of other things.

She carries epipens just in case and takes her medication every day. She rarely ventured outside, but when she did, she was required to wear a mask. She was bullied because nobody else had to wear a mask at the time. A service dog program was then mentioned to her mother.

The canines are taught to detect airborne contaminants and alert their owners to stop moving forward. They made the decision to get one, and now the dog will begin kissing her on the cheek to warn her whenever it anticipates that she will experience an allergic reaction.

