Man does the unexpected after receiving 750,000 AUD on accident

Ingram Atkinson

If you had accidentally received money, what would you have done? 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4IEe_0jHvv4Xm00
Pixabay, Pexels

A young Australian couple was in the process of closing on a new home purchase in 2020 when they received instructions to deposit 750,000 AUD to a bank account. They followed instructions and were happy that the tiresome, protracted process was finally completed. 

The couple was shocked to learn that the bank had never actually received their money when they heard back later, and when they looked into it further, they were horrified to learn that they had unintentionally sent their money to a total stranger.

Abdel Ghadia, a 24-year-old aspiring rapper from Sydney, was the recipient of the funds. When he discovered $750,000 Australian in his account, he made the decision to immediately purchase $700,000 worth of gold ingots and bars, as well as $6000 worth of clothing and cosmetics. He also made a $15,000 foreign currency investment. 

Abdel was eventually apprehended by police after being recognized by his bank account, despite initially denying spending the couple's money when questioned about it. He would subsequently admit that the cash had simply slipped into his account and he had just chosen to use it. Later, he admitted guilt to two counts of dealing in the profits of crime and could receive prison time.

