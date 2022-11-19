After man kills boys dog, boy gets revenge by doing something unexpected

What would you do if your dog was killed?

When Charlie Wilson, a 13-year-old kid, got home from school in 1946 , he saw his dog dead in the front yard and realized someone had stolen her glass swords. Since Charlie's neighbor, Charles Hazard, a councilman, had always detested his dog and had become enraged whenever she wanted it in his yard, he felt it had to have been him since he had to have been there for the murder.

He immediately set Charles's prized plants on fire in retaliation, but he wasn't satisfied. After some time of thinking, he came up with an idea after remembering that it was election season.

Charlie made the decision to take his parents' car out when he was seeking re-election. On election day, he gave free rides to voters all across the town and said, "I don't want to influence your vote, but I'd like you to know that Charles Hazzard poisoned my dog," just before dropping off each group. He ultimately drove 95 people that day, but Charles ultimately fell short by only 16 votes.

Charlie went to Charles's house after the election and told him face-to-face that perhaps you shouldn't poison pets any longer. Charlie went on to become an effective but frequently scandalous politician who served in Congress for 12 terms.

