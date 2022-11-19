After boy loses arm to a shark, boys uncle does the unexpected

What would you do if you saw a loved one in grave danger?

To get his nephew's arm back, this uncle had to wrestle a shark. Jesse Arbogast, a young child, lost his arm to a shark in 2001 . Before the paramedics arrived, his uncle lifted him out of the water and massaged his heart. What the uncle did next was unheard of and possibly very dangerous.

The shark was eventually wrestled to the ground by his uncle after he dove back into the water. In order to regain control of his nephew's arm, he then pried the shark's mouth open. After that, he returned to the hospital with his arm on ice. Fortunately, he arrived just in time, and his arm could be reattached.

According to the uncle as per ABC News , “We were getting ready to go to supper, and about to gather them out of the water when I heard my son yell 'shark!' " Flosenzier said. "I heard a scream, turned to the water and saw a pool of blood where the three boys were."

If it weren’t for the quick thinking from Jesse’s uncle, Jesse would undoubtedly have gone the rest of his life without an arm.

