Meet the tallest man to have ever graced the Earth

Ingram Atkinson

How would you react if you found out there was a man that stood nearly 9 feet tall and towered over everyone who came into contact with him?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLrwO_0jDkUhvq00
Wikimedia, Public Domain

There will never be another tall man to break the record. I'll explain. Sultan Kosen now holds the title of tallest man alive, standing 8 feet 2.8 inches tall. The tallest woman currently alive is Zeng Jinlian, who stands a stunning 8 feet 1 inches tall. They fall far short of it. A grizzly bear standing on its hind legs was actually taller than the tallest man who has ever lived. He appeared to be of average height at birth but swiftly grew to a remarkable height of 5 feet 4 by the time he was five.He outgrew his father at the age of eight, and at 8 feet.5 inches, he was the tallest teenager ever. He is Robert Wadlow, who stands 8 feet 11 inches tall. His pituitary hyperplasia, which was never addressed, was the reason for his remarkable size. Robert unfortunately passed away at the young age of 22 due to a bacterial blister on his legs.

Want to earn money for your writing? Sign up to be a NewsBreak Contributor here.

What do you think?

Will anyone be able to break this record?

Why or why not?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only. It also contains an affiliate link.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History

Comments / 55

Published by

I scour the internet for topics I find intriguing and do my best to share that with you. Business inquires: klukakbusiness@gmail.com

California State
19254 followers

More from Ingram Atkinson

Stay-at-home mom gets left with only $100 after husband leaves for ‘selfish’ reasons

What would you do if your husband acted ‘selfishly?’. This was the case for one woman. The post, published on November 21, has received 14,300 upvotes and over 3200 comments.

Read full story
13 comments

Meet the girl that is allergic to air and what she does to stay alive

Here is how a 15-year-old who is allergic to air manages to stay alive. Martina Baker saw red, itchy dots all over her body when she woke up one morning. Then her throat began to swell unexpectedly and for weeks, her symptoms would disappear for a while before returning abruptly. Although her parents frequently took her to the hospital, they were unable to determine what was wrong with her.

Read full story
1 comments

After Navy Seal returns home, he surprises his brother in a wholesome way

What would you do if you got to see your sibling after a long time?. For this young teenager, that was the case. Take a look at the video and see for yourself. The officer entered a high school classroom and asked for a student named Luke, as shown in the video.

Read full story
3 comments

After being in a 40-year coma, wife remains loyal and continues to care for her husband

This woman may undoubtedly be the most loyal wife. Jean-Pierre Adams and his wife and childAfrica Feeds. Her name is Bernadette Adams, and she's been married to a man named Jean-Pierre Adams for around 50 or so years. But what really makes Bernadette arguably one of the greatest wives in all of history is that out of those 50 years of marriage, her husband has been in a coma for 40 years. You see, Jean-Pierre used to play professional soccer in France.

Read full story
56 comments

Man does the unexpected after receiving 750,000 AUD on accident

If you had accidentally received money, what would you have done?. A young Australian couple was in the process of closing on a new home purchase in 2020 when they received instructions to deposit 750,000 AUD to a bank account. They followed instructions and were happy that the tiresome, protracted process was finally completed.

Read full story
2 comments

After man kills boys dog, boy gets revenge by doing something unexpected

When Charlie Wilson, a 13-year-old kid, got home from school in 1946, he saw his dog dead in the front yard and realized someone had stolen her glass swords. Since Charlie's neighbor, Charles Hazard, a councilman, had always detested his dog and had become enraged whenever she wanted it in his yard, he felt it had to have been him since he had to have been there for the murder.

Read full story
6 comments

After boy loses arm to a shark, boys uncle does the unexpected

What would you do if you saw a loved one in grave danger?. To get his nephew's arm back, this uncle had to wrestle a shark. Jesse Arbogast, a young child, lost his arm to a shark in 2001. Before the paramedics arrived, his uncle lifted him out of the water and massaged his heart. What the uncle did next was unheard of and possibly very dangerous.

Read full story
63 comments

After bringing daughter to a skatepark, teenage boy unexpectedly lends a helping hand

The skate park was packed with teenage boys when a mother took her young daughter there, and what happened next was unexpected. For months, this young girl yearned to skateboard. When they arrived at the skatepark, her mother had to persuade her that it wasn't just for boys because it was crowded with adolescent boys smoking and swearing. The girl wanted to return home and the mom secretly wanted to return home as well because she didn't want to have to yell at the boys,

Read full story
29 comments

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.

Read full story
98 comments

Video of Deaf Boy hearing for the first time goes viral

The feeling of experiencing something for the first time can be life changing and this video demonstrates that. Most people go through their life with their five senses intact, however that is not the daily reality for everyone and this boy is a prime example of that. The video, published by u/SGTC36 on November 17, has since gone viral. It has received over 78,000 upvotes and nearly 2100 comments. So what happened to the boy?

Read full story
10 comments

A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible

This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.

Read full story
297 comments

Meet the man who was both a dwarf and a giant

Sometimes life is a puzzling thing. When he was 18 years old, this man was classified as a dwarf. Yes, even at age 18, this man, who is now close to eight feet tall, wasn't even over five feet tall. You ask, how? He is essentially the first person in history to have experienced life as both a dwarf and a giant in the same lifetime, albeit it is difficult.

Read full story
5 comments

This bullet took 20 years to land and the reason left many baffled

Imagine having your life spared just to die from the very thing that was meant to kill you years later. The world's most patient bullet, which waited 20 years to land, is this one. Henry Ziegland broke up with Macy Tichnor in 1883. She committed suicide after experiencing depression. Her brother rushed to Zieglsnd's property and shot the young man out of rage. He shot himself with the gun after that. The brother was unaware that Ziegland did not pass away. In actuality, he suffered no serious harm. Before striking a tree, the bullet just missed them.

Read full story
2 comments

Meet the smartest person in all of history

William James Sidis photographed at his Harvard graduation in 1914.Wikipedia, Public Domain. You might be surprised to learn that some of the smartest individuals to have ever lived, including Nikola Tesla, Albert Einstein, and Leonardo da Vinci, didn't even come close to matching this person’s IQ. Let's start with defining IQ. The term "IQ" stands for "Intelligence Quotient," and it refers to a series of tests that determine how smart and capable the human brain is.

Read full story
80 comments

This room is so quiet that the longest a human has lasted is 45 min

If you've ever been inside the anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories, you know just how soundproof it is. If you've ever been to a concert or a sporting event, then you've experienced the sound of reverberation. The anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories is not just the quietest room in the world; it's also acoustically well-insulated.

Read full story
4 comments

Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical

Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?

Read full story
29 comments

After seeing a student choking, boy rushes to save his life and his heroics get put to the test later

Would you risk your life to save another person’s life?. On the morning of December 9th, 2021, Devyon Johnson, an 11-year-old kid, was going through the school's hallways when he heard a labored wheeze coming from somewhere nearby. When Davyo noticed a child near the water fountain desperately clawing at his neck and gasping for air, he realized the boy was choking and sprinted over to help.

Read full story
3 comments

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.

Read full story
56 comments

Meet the 86-year old body builder who made a return after a 16 year hiatus

What would your reaction be if you found out that an 86-year old was competing in a body building competion?. Toshisuke Kanazawa is an 86-year old Japenese native who has recently garnered attention. Kanazawa previously won the Japan Championships at the ages of 24 and 27, before taking a brief break from bodybuilding at the age of 34. He returned to the stage around the age of 50 and now brings his taut, sinewy physique to Japan Masters shows for athletes aged 40 and up.

Read full story
43 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy