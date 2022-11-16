This bullet took 20 years to land and the reason left many baffled

Imagine having your life spared just to die from the very thing that was meant to kill you years later.

The world's most patient bullet, which waited 20 years to land, is this one. Henry Ziegland broke up with Macy Tichnor in 1883 . She committed suicide after experiencing depression. Her brother rushed to Zieglsnd's property and shot the young man out of rage. He shot himself with the gun after that. The brother was unaware that Ziegland did not pass away. In actuality, he suffered no serious harm. Before striking a tree, the bullet just missed them.

Ziegland was splitting firewood 20 years later. They were unable to split the tree with an ax while his kid was on his farm, so they dug a few holes in the tree and loaded them with small amounts of explosives. Ziegland and his son moved and detonated the explosives at around 50 feet away. The farmer was struck in the left temple by the bullet, which had been waiting for Henry for 20 years, and was instantly killed.

Want to earn money for your writing? Sign up to be a NewsBreak Contributor here.

What do you think?

Was this karma?

Do you think that Henry should have been treated that way by his brother-in-law?

Why or why not?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only. It also contains an affiliate link.