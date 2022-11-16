Meet the smartest person in all of history

Who has ever been the smartest person?

William James Sidis photographed at his Harvard graduation in 1914. Wikipedia, Public Domain

You might be surprised to learn that some of the smartest individuals to have ever lived, including Nikola Tesla, Albert Einstein, and Leonardo da Vinci, didn't even come close to matching this person’s IQ. Let's start with defining IQ. The term "IQ" stands for " Intelligence Quotient ," and it refers to a series of tests that determine how smart and capable the human brain is.

The average IQ is around 100, and anyone with a score of 140 or higher is regarded as brilliant. Although it isn't an entirely reliable indicator of intellect, it is the best we have at the moment.

For instance, Albert Einstei n had an IQ of 160, yet the highest female IQ is still held by Marilyn Voss with an IQ of 190, which still falls very short of the record setter. The person with the greatest IQ ever could read the New York Times at 18 months and at five years old figure out what day any given date occurred in the previous 10,000 years.

Upon entering Harvard University at the age of 11, the student spoke 25 languages. He went by the name William James Sidis , and experts believe he had an IQ of 275.

