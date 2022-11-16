This room is so quiet that the longest a human has lasted is 45 min

If you've ever been inside the anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories , you know just how soundproof it is.

If you've ever been to a concert or a sporting event, then you've experienced the sound of reverberation. The anechoic chamber at Orfield Laboratories is not just the quietest room in the world; it's also acoustically well-insulated.

This makes it the quietest room in the world by a wide margin and is made possible by the structure itself deflects sounds away from each wall based on their direction relative to you as well as how much force they exert on those walls—so if someone were making some loud noises while walking around inside one end of this structure while holding onto something else at all times (like maybe carrying around a hammer), that person would still feel quite comfortable doing so without having any trouble hearing themselves talk over each other's voices because there are no echoes bouncing off those same surfaces back into our ears.

In fact, some acoustic engineers go as far as saying that this type of room is "the quietest place on earth."

The anechoic chamber is a special room designed to isolate noise. It's where sound waves are absorbed by the walls, floor and ceiling of the room, making it impossible for any sound to be heard outside of it. This means that if you clap your hands inside the chamber, you won't hear it again until 12 seconds later (that's how long sound takes to dissipate inside).

The wedges between each plate absorb all frequencies within their range. Each wedge is filled with open cell foam which absorbs much higher frequencies than closed cells would have done; this ensures that no matter what frequency or pitch we throw at them - they will always remain silent. The fiberglass construction used on these wedges makes them extremely durable while still being lightweight enough not to block airflow into other parts of our facility where air conditioning units need cooling down during hot summer months.

The chamber was designed with hundreds of acoustic wedges . Each wedge is about two feet wide and two feet thick, with an open cell foam core that absorbs sound waves like a sponge. A single room can contain up to 800 wedges (depending on its size), making it one of the most acoustically absorbent rooms in existence.

The fiberglass wedges are incredibly effective at absorbing sound waves because they're filled with an open cell foam. This foam has tiny pores that create friction and absorb sound waves as they pass through, creating a deadening effect. The open-cell design of the foam means that it has many tiny spaces between its cells, which allows for more absorption of high-frequency sounds than closed-cell foams do.

The foam inside each wedge has tiny pores that create friction and therefore absorb sound waves as they pass through. The open cell foam absorbs the sound waves, due to their high surface area and ability to reflect back energy into itself. This is why in anechoic chambers you can't hear anything from an airplane flying overhead – even though there's no air-pressure difference between your ear and outside!

