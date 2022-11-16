Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical

Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent

Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents ; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?

When looking at a country such as New Zealand, not much seems out of the ordinary. New Zealand, along with Australia are positioned within Oceania. However, New Zealand sits atop a continental plateau or more specifically only makes up 4% of the visible eighth continent known as Zealandia with 94% being submerged. Upon its discovery, many geologists debated whether or not Zealandia should be considered a continent. Prior to its discovery, there was no body that determined whether a land mass should be a continent, and most geologists have unanimously agreed that there are only seven continents.

According to Nick Mortimer, a geologist from New Zealand’s GNS science, along with his group say that a continent should have clearly defined boundaries, occupy an area greater than 386,000 square miles (1 million square kilometers), be elevated above the surrounding ocean crust, and have a continental crust thicker than that oceanic crust. According to the group, Zealandia meets all these requirements.

A difference between Zealandia and the other continents is that the other continents are 1 billion years or older whereas Zealandia is about 500 million years old. However, a recent study confirmed that Zealandia may in fact be 1 billion years old .

Want to read local news stories as they happen? You can download the NewsBreak app here.

What do you think?

Should Zealandia be considered a continent?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only. It also contains an affiliate link.