Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

Ingram Atkinson

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9IHr_0jAw26Rg00
Johannes Plenio, Pexels

A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.

One theory may give clues as to how this happened. According to Wikipedia, An extremely unusual sort of natural disaster called a "limnic eruption," also known as a "lake overturn," occurs when dissolved carbon dioxide (CO2) suddenly erupts from deep lake waters, generating a gas cloud that can suffocate people, animals, and even wildlife. As the growing CO2 displaces water, a limnic eruption may also result in a tsunami or seiche. A lake's water must be virtually gas-saturated in order for it to explode. In the two cases that were observed, the main ingredient was CO2 (Lake Nyos and Lake Monoun)

The lake resides under an active volcanic field in which substantial amounts of magma generate an immense amount of carbon dioxide.

What do you think? 

What do you think could be the possible explanation for the toxic cloud of carbon dioxide?

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only. 

