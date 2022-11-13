After developing terminal brain cancer, boy ends up receiving over 350 million get-well cards

Imagine receiving over 350 million get-well-cards in your life.

When a nine-year-old boy from England named Craig Shergold went to the hospital in 1988 complaining of earaches, doctors shocked his parents by discovering that he had terminal brain cancer. Despite six attempts to remove the tumor, the cancer had spread too far, and Craig was given less than a year to live. Hostels have jokingly suggested that he strive to break the world record for the most get well cards received in an effort to cheer him up.

Craig's family, on the other hand, enjoyed the concept and encouraged everyone to spread the word. With the aid of new stations and a non-profit, he quickly began to get hundreds of cards each day. Even after Craig surpassed the world record in just a few months, the cards just kept pouring in because the campaign was so well-known that he was receiving them from famous people all over the world.

When an American billionaire learned of Craig's predicament, he actually flew him to the United States to have a novel procedure. His tumor was miraculously entirely eliminated. Craig did heal, but the cards never stopped falling, and finally Craig's family had to relocate. Craig was still receiving cards in 2020, the year he passed away from COVID. Over 350 million cards have been sent to him in total over the course of his life.

