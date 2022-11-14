"God built me for this job" Man destroys town after finding out concrete factory blocks his business

What would you do if something or someone got in the way of running your business?

American welder and proprietor of a shop that fixed car mufflers was Marvin Heemeyer. Heemeyer went on a rampage in Granby, Colorado, on June 4, 2004, and used a modified bulldozer to destroy multiple buildings. Heemeyer had a zoning issue with the municipal officials over the construction of concrete batching factories next door, which caused some of his mufflers to rust owing to airborne dust particles, and Heemeyer had made repeated charges of unfair treatment from government officials before the rampage.

On June 4, 2004, Heemeyer demolished numerous buildings with a modified bulldozer. The attack was motivated by a zoning dispute and his belief that the town had wronged him.

Heemeyer was upset about the concrete batching plant being built next to his muffler shop. Heemeyer was upset about a zoning dispute. Heemeyer was upset about the local police chief. And he was particularly irritated with city council members and county commissioners, who he felt were out of touch with him and his community.

