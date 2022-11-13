Scientists believe that Alexander The Great may have been buried alive

Can you imagine being buried alive?

Alexander the Great was accidentally buried alive. Scientists believe Alexander suffered from a neurological disorder called Guillain Barre syndrome . The disease occurs when the body's immune system attacks its nervous system. They believe that when he died, he was actually just paralyzed and mentally aware.

Alexander III, known as Alexander the Great, was a king of Macedon. He was one of the most successful military commanders in history, even though he never learned to read or write and had no knowledge of economics. His conquests included most of the ancient world. His empire at its largest covered approximately 8 million square kilometers (3 million square miles)

Following a brief period of consolidation, he launched a campaign of conquest that lasted for 12 years until his death at age 32. In that time he conquered the Persian Empire and extended Macedonian control as far as Egypt, India and Central Asia, creating one of the largest empires of all time. He also founded new cities such as Alexandria in Egypt, which would become one of the greatest centers of learning in human history.

Alexander's achievements were so great that they continue to influence us today: His story has been told in countless novels; his image appears on everything from money to statues; even his name has been used by many different leaders (for example Alexander Hamilton).

Alexander is remembered for his military genius as well as his personality quirks and characteristics which included megalomania, extreme competitiveness, desire for recognition and appetite for risk-taking. His legacy lives on and even today many military institutions study his campaigns and leadership style, hoping to learn from them.

Alexander was a military genius and an ambitious man. He took risks in battle, which made him one of the greatest leaders of all time. His legacy lives on today, as military institutions around the world study his campaigns and leadership style hoping to learn from them.

