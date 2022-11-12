After woman falls asleep at the wheel, car heads into oncoming traffic but Good Samaritan’s save the day

Ingram Atkinson

What would you do if you saw someone who needed help?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pr3c_0j8gTdNV00
Lies, Pexels

It’s not everyday that you see a car driving directly into oncoming traffic, however that was the reality for this poor woman. 

Take a look and see for yourself

The vehicle in the video above started slowly moving out into oncoming traffic in a busy intersection. Then you could see a lady get out of her vehicle and start running towards the car and it was actually her coworker. When she got to the vehicle, she looked in the window and saw that the driver was unconscious, but she couldn't stop the vehicle by herself. She started waving her hands in the air to try and get people's attention to come and help her, and luckily some people started running over.

The automobile was eventually stopped by one person, then another, then a third, a fourth, and a fifth. They then attempted to help the guy by opening the door, but it was locked. One of the women was carrying a dumbbell. also her car. She then handed it to him, who then broke open the back window. They arrived because other people had already dialed 911. The woman apparently took her medication on an empty stomach, which led to her passing out while driving. In the end, no one was hurt or injured and the woman was completely fine afterwards.

What do you think? 

Did the people passing by do the right thing by helping her?

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only. 

