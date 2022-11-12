After bank calls police on elderly man, instead of arresting him, police officer helps him out

What this police officer did for this man is not short of a good deed.

A bank reported this elderly man to the police. But the cop's actions are surprising. One day, a 92-year-old man went into the bank to withdraw money, but the teller told him she couldn't serve him since his ID had expired. They eventually phoned the police to have him removed from the bank when he became angry with them.

The old man was upset when Officer Robert Joseph arrived because he didn't understand why they wouldn't let him withdraw money. Even though he had money in his account, the bank explained, they couldn't give it to him without a valid ID card.

He drove the man to a DMV so that he could renew his license rather than throwing him out. After that, he returned him to the bank. Consequently, he could withdraw money as he had initially planned. In the end, what seemed like an oversight on the bank's part, led to the man gaining something positive in return. If it weren’t for the call, who knows if the man would’ve gotten his money.

