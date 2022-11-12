After finding out he was paralyzed, doctor finds a way to perform surgeries again

How would you react if you found out you couldn’t do the thing you love?

A 50-year-old surgeon called Ted Rummel received some unfavorable news in 2009 while he was in his doctor's office. A deadly blood-filled bag was discovered resting on his spine. Like a procedure to remove it would probably render him instantly paralyzed. They would just have to hope that it wouldn't burst, Ted was told, and leave it alone. But for a while, everything appeared to be fine.

After eleven months, the sack abruptly ruptured. Despite the surgeon's best efforts, the injury left him paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. He was rushed in for emergency surgery . Ted experienced depression throughout the following few weeks.

He used to conduct seven surgeries a week and work out every day, but now he can't even move his toes. He was scared that he would never be able to work again as he battled blood clots and deadly infections after his operation. At his lowest point, he considered killing himself, but his wife and their four children stopped him, and after a year of arduous rehab, Ted wheeled himself back into the operating room.

Today, he has discovered a technique to stand using a specially made wheelchair and do procedures. He expresses gratitude for the opportunity to continue doing what he loves and claims that he now has a much better knowledge of what his patients go through.

Want to read local news stories as they happen? You can download the NewsBreak app here.

What do you think?

Do you think he should’ve continued performing surgeries?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only. It also contains an affiliate link.