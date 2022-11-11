Couple stays together even after finding out they are siblings

What would you do if you found out that your significant other is your long lost sibling?

A Brazilian woman named Adriana and a man named Leandro met in the early 2000s. The couple married after falling in love quite quickly, and a few years later they had a healthy daughter. They were all very happy together, but Adriana kept having problems that stemmed from her early years. Adriana's mother, a woman by the name of Maria, abandoned her when she was only one year old and left her with her father.

When Adriana told Leandro about her desire to track down her mother and speak with her, she learned something unexpected. It comes out that Leandro also had a mother named Maria who abandoned him at the age of eight and moved in with his stepmom.

Despite their profound shock at the coincidence, the pair decided to search for their mothers together. They eventually came across Global Radio, a radio program that specializes in tracking down long-lost relatives. Amazingly, the show was able to locate Adriana's mother. However, when Adriana spoke to her over the phone, her mother revealed that she also had a long-lost son, a boy by the name of Leandro.

In spite of knowing each other for 10 years, they were unaware that they were long-lost siblings because it was revealed that they had been searching for the same mother the entire time. In the end, the couple decided to remain together because they were so in love.

