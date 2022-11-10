After quitting his job abruptly, man buys island and transforms it into a paradise

What would you do with a brand new island?

Brendan Grimshaw, a 37-year-old Englishman , abruptly left his job and spent about $10,000 to purchase a small island in the Seychelles in 1962. Although everyone thought he was crazy, Brendan eventually settled permanently on the island, which was known as Moyenne, and had been abandoned for 50 years at the time of his acquisition.

Brendan had a bigger idea, even though most individuals like to buy islands for their affluent lifestyle. In order to create a natural paradise that would remain untouched by people and tourism for the next 40 years, he set out to restore the island to its pristine beauty.

Together with a local acquaintance named Renee, Brendan, who resided on the island, planted 16,000 trees by hand, created more than three kilometers of nature trails, and brought almost 2000 new birds to Moyes. They were also able to introduce 120 giant tortoises to the island through breeding; at the time, this species was on the verge of extinction. Before long, Brendan had turned the barren land into an island of breathtaking beauty.

A Saudi Prince actually offered Brendan $50 million for Moyenne because of how stunning it was, but Brendan declined the offer. Because of him, Moyenne is now a public national park that anyone can visit.

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

What do you think?

Was it the right choice to turn down $50 million?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only. It also contains an affiliate link.