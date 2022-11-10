After being dared to eat a slug, teen develops rare brain disease

What would you do if a friend dared you to do something?

Sam Ballard, an Australian lad , and his pals were laughing and drinking red wine outside in 2010 when suddenly someone noticed a slug creeping on the ground. The boys began making jokes and challenging one another to devour it right away. Sam eventually rose to the occasion and downed the slimy beast. But Sam began to experience strange feelings a few days later.

Although at first both he and his mother believed there was no way it could be related to the slug, doctors soon informed them that it was. His entire body appeared abnormally weak , and there was a sharp pain in his legs.

It turned out that the slug had contracted a parasitic worm that had already reached Sam's brain, causing him to acquire an incredibly unusual condition brought on by the lungworm. Shortly after, he went into a coma. He would remain in that coma for 420 days before coming out completely paralyzed.

The worst part was that, despite the fact that his body had completely failed, his mind was in perfect condition. He was fully aware. Sam was visited by friends and relatives practically every day, but he never recovered. Seven years later, at the age of 29, he would die .

