A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman , motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.

He and the other neighbors started making funeral arrangements for her because she lived alone. Following two days of preparation, they put Li in a coffin and, in accordance with local custom, left it open inside her home so that friends and family could pay their final respects.

On the day of her funeral, six days later, they expected to complete the coffin's sealing. On the fifth day, however, when the neighbors went to check on things as usual, they were dismayed to discover that the lease corpses had vanished. Imagine their amazement when they discovered it in the kitchen, nonchalantly preparing food for itself.

It turned out that Li had been sleeping for the previous six days in some mysterious way, and when she eventually woke up, she was starving. She then made the decision to eat something. Local doctors think Li experienced an artificial death , in which the person doesn't appear to be breathing but is actually still warm and alive. Unfortunately for Li, after her death, all of her possessions were burned as per local tradition.

