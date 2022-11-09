After sneaking into gym illegally, police officer pays for boy’s membership

Would you help someone in need?

Vincent Gonzalez, a 15-year-old boy, was caught entering a gym illegally for the third day in a row in 2017. Vincent's mother used to have a membership there, but she recently realized she could no longer afford it, and it had already expired. He attempted to explain to the staff that all he wanted to do was play some basketball there with his pals, but they refused to let him do so for free.

This time, the manager forewarned him that they would have to call the police if they caught him again. But despite his warning, Vincent returned the following day, and shortly after that, Mario Valenti, an officer, was called to the scene.

But when Officer Valenti talked to Vincent and learned about his situation, he didn't arrest him like everyone thought he would. Instead, he pulled out $150 from his own pocket and asked how many months that would buy. Everyone was shocked. That would cover at least three to four months for Vincent.

And incredibly, when the human Resources team heard about the situation, they decided to extend his membership for two entire years completely for free. Officer Valenti would later say that Vincent just seemed like a gentle kid and he didn't want him out on the streets. Vincent, who wants to one day play in the NBA says the incident really changed the way he thinks about police officers.

