After being homeless for over 3 years, man finds out about old bank account with ‘a lot’ of money

Just picture how incredible that must have felt for this man. 2015 saw John Helinsky, a 62-year-old homeless man from Florida , attempting to get short-term lodging at a nearby homeless shelter. His identification was required as part of their registration process when the staff there requested him for it.

The shelter was under no obligation to assist John with proving his identity, however, as he had been living in a cardboard box for the previous three years and had actually had all of his identification stolen at some point in the past. The narrative might have ended there. However, one of the case workers, Charles Inman, became adamant about helping John.

When John was taken to the local social security office by local police officer Daniel McDonald, who had previous experience assisting homeless people find their IDs, he was shocked to discover that John actually had an old bank account that he'd completely forgotten about, a bank account that had been collecting social security benefits all this time.

While Daniel and Charles' first goal was to just assist John in finding temporary accommodation, they ended up discovering a modest wealth that was most likely going to be lost for good. John was able to buy his own modest apartment and food without having to work thanks to his recently discovered bank account and monthly pension payments.

