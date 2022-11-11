New York City, NY

Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years later

Ingram Atkinson

How enraged would you have been if you saw the grave of a loved one get desecrated?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dm2Vn_0j3Jo2yS00
cottonbro, Pexels

A New Yorker named Michael Andrew Murphy was visiting his mother's grave earlier this year when he saw a Ziploc bag of poo sitting immediately on top of it. Three weeks later, he discovered another bag in the same location, which led him to believe that someone may have left it there while walking their dog by accident.

Michael decided to get permission from the cemetery to install a concealed camera nearby after growing suspicious at that time. And when he returned a time later to see the tape, he was astounded by what he saw. A man would arrive practically every day at almost the same hour.

A man would urinate on Michael's mother's grave while waiting for his wife.

Michael was indignant and devastated, but he also realized that he had genuinely known the man. It was Dean Eichler, a 68-year-old man who his mother had briefly wed in the 1970s. After Dean claimed that he wasn't responsible for a pregnant child, the two had filed for divorce.

Even Dean's parents mentioned them, so apparently he still hadn't moved on even though it had been nearly 50 years since they had last spoken to each other. Michael thinks Dean has probably been planning the design of his mother's tomb ever since he passed away in 2017. He calls it utterly disgusting and nasty and demands justice.

What do you think?

Should there have been any consequences for Dean?

