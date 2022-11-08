After craving a hamburger, 8-year old decides to drive himself to restaurant

What would you do if you found out your 8-year old child took your car?

A hamburger was all that an Ohioan child of eight years old wanted one night in 2017. So, when his parents went to bed, he made the decision to steal their car and try to drive himself and his sister, who was four at the time, to the nearest McDonald's.

According to a local police officer who spoke to the youngster after he left, the boy had evidently learned how to drive by watching a YouTube video ; according to the officer, he probably looked it up for five minutes before declaring that it was time to leave. But the eight-year-old kid avoided hitting anything on the mile and a half trek there.

He followed all traffic regulations, such as stopping at a red light and turning only after all other vehicles had passed. When he arrived at the drive-through window, the boy even knew how to pull up to it. However, immediately after giving the employee his order, who completely believed they were being played, the police showed up after receiving numerous calls about two children operating a vehicle.

However, since nobody appeared to be seriously harmed, and nothing appeared to be damaged, no charges were ultimately brought. The youngster and his sister did ultimately receive their McDonald's meal.

