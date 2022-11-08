After her husband suddenly died, single mom ends up becoming world’s ‘ugliest’ woman to provide for family

Imagine one day having a happy life and the next day you lose it all.

Mary Ann Bevan born 1874 Wikimedia, Public Domain

For the first half of her life, Mary Ann Bevan was a pretty normal woman in her thirties. She was already happily married, she had four children and worked as a nurse. However, by the time she turned 32, she was diagnosed with acromegaly and a terminal disease, causing her face and body to gradually become distorted due to her excess muscle gain.

A few years later, her husband died suddenly, and she was fired from her job because of her looks. As a single mother of four, she knew she had to find a way to care for them. She competed in the World's Ugliest Woman Contest . Even though she won the first prize, she began writing dozens and hundreds of very nasty articles. and spent the rest of her life...she was paid to be laughed at and to be a freak.

Her work gave her constant torment and she died thus poor and broken. However, although she was dissatisfied, she managed to save her children from starvation. Her life details what a mother is willing to do to make ends meet and provide for her children.

Want to read local news stories as they happen? Sign up using my referral link.

What do you think?

Did she deserve the hate she received?

Do you think she could have done something else to provide for her family?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only. It also contains an affiliate link.