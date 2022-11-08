Couple breaks up after being handcuffed to each other for 123 days

Would you get handcuffed to your significant other in order to grow closer together?

In a last-ditch effort to keep their romance alive, a Ukrainian couple who had realized their relationship wasn't going anywhere, decided to lock themselves up together and toss away the key. The couple planned to remain handcuffed together for however long it took for their relationship to improve because they believed that spending every second of the day together would make them fall more in love.

Everything had to be done in tandem, including using the restroom, getting dressed, and heading to work. Because her clients weren't quite comfortable with her trimming their eyelashes while he was there, the girlfriend's beautician job eventually ended prematurely.

Unfortunately, as you could imagine, the couple's arguments increased while they were shackled together. This only worsened their already terrible relationship.

The strangest part, though, is that they only recently removed the handcuffs, which means they worked as a team for 123 days while still in handcuffs. The couple managed to break a world record even though they ultimately realized they weren't meant to be together and split up.

