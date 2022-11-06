After a single mom was struggling to pay the bills, her 13-year old son buys her a car

Imagine waking up one day to find out you have a new car from none other than your thirteen-year old son

In 2019, Crystal Preston, a single mother of three from Nevada, was going through a difficult time. She's been having a hard time making ends meet while having to feed three mouths and had no money to buy food. Her son was worried when she found out that his mother was having a hard time. Her 13-year-old son, William, was determined to help her. He had recently been mowing lawns as much as he could for money, which she very much appreciated. But one day he came home unexpectedly and told her that he had just bought a car. Thinking it was some kind of joke, she quickly walked away, but when William insisted he was serious, she followed him outside.

William pointed to a nearby car and told his mother it was now her car. It turns out that William found a woman on Facebook who was selling her car for cheap. His mother didn't have a car and desperately needed one to get to her job, so he asked the woman if he could use his own Xbox as a means to pay for the car. In the end, she he finally agreed. When Crystal saw the car, she lost her composure and she started sobbing. She said she never expected anything like this and that William has a very big heart. Sooner rather than later, a GoFundMe for the family later raised over $13,000 for the family.

What do you think?

Do you think William has a big heart?

Leave a comment down below.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.