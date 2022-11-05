Doctors were surprised to find a tree 'growing' in a man's lungs

Ingram Atkinson

Doctors have removed various objects from people's bodies, but a tree is unheard of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAPGc_0izU2ClJ00
Anna Shvets, Pexels

What happened to this man was something only told in stories. A 28 year old Russian man, Sidorkin, was scheduled for a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He told the doctors that he had excruciating chest pain and had been coughing up blood. The doctors came to the conclusio One of the doctors on staff at the time of the surgery, Vladimir Kamashev, began operations as normal.

I thought I was hallucinating

Him, along with the other medical staff assisting him in the surgery were in utter disbelief when they found a nearly 5cm fir tree apparently growing inside of his lungs.

It was very painful. But to be honest I did not feel any foreign object inside me.

They thought the small pine needles puncturing blood vessels was what was causing the blood to cough up. Sidorkin was relieved that there was no actual cancerous tumor growing within him.

Once news of the incident came out, some people were skeptical. A report from the Chest Journal reads, "We would like to bring to the attention of readers that trees do not grow in humans. To the best of our knowledge, there has never been a single report in the medical literature of seeds and/or plants growing in humans. If they did, watermelon seeds and peanuts,4, 5 which are the most commonly aspirated foreign bodies, would be growing out of control from our lungs."

What do you think?

Do you believe a fir tree was growing inside of the man?

Leave a comment down below

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

