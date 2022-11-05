This is what George Washington may have looked liked today

Have you ever wondered what the first president of the United States may have looked like?

Over the past several years, scientists have used 3-D models to reconstruct the faces of people from the past using complex CGI software. In this case, scientists have realistically reconstructed George Washington’s face.

Published on Reddit, the post has since gone viral receiving nearly 5,000 upvotes and over 380 comments. So, what could George Washington possibly have looked like during his time?

George Washington was the first president of the United States of America and is considered one of the founding fathers of the nation. He possessed great qualities as a leader even willing to retire to his farm instead of serving a second term as president.

His contributions towards the development and construction of the United States are monumental, but one cannot ignore an obvious truth; despite his great deeds he was in the end a slave owner as well.

One user wrote, “That's the best ~278 year old human I've ever seen! No visible Botox or plastic surgery scars, no skin discolorations... just amazing” “But if he was a modern American politician, he'd have a mouth full of perfectly straight, marble-white mannequin teeth, in a smile that never reaches his eyes…”, another person said.

